JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Assessor’s Office is issuing a correction to an error that was made in the 2022 Notice of Assessment letters, which were recently mailed to all Teton County property owners.

The letter, as delivered, states: “New Property Owner as of January 1, 2022.” The letter should read: “Property Owner as of January 1, 2022.”

“We sincerely apologize for the error and any confusion it may have caused property owners,” Teton County Assessor Melissa Shinkle said.

The error does not affect the valuation of the property or property ownership. Reach out to the Assessor’s Office with any questions.

