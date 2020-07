Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho has reported the first death of a prison inmate from the COVID-19 virus.

Frank Dawson Connover, 66, was pronounced dead at a Boise hospital while being treated for other serious, underlying health conditions.

Connover was transported from Idaho State Correctional Center to the hospital for emergency treatment on July 22. He was pronounced dead at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 29.