IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Construction crews will begin work next week on Lincoln Road near the Costco store in Idaho Falls.

Motorists are advised to begin scouting out alternate routes.

A sewer line installation project will get underway July 12. As part of the project, traffic will be detoured at the west side of the East Lincoln Road intersection at 25th East. The detour will be removed on Wednesday, July 15.

Drivers should slow down and watch for construction crews through the work zone.

