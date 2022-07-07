Attention Costco shoppers: you may notice some price hikes at the food court.

Before you freak out, no, the hot dog soda combo is still available for $1.50

But, if you’re a fan of the warehouse club’s bacon and cheese stuffed chicken bake, you’ll have to shell out an extra buck.

It’s reportedly gone up from $2.99 to $3.99.

And, if you just want a 20 ounce fountain drink, those are now 69 cents instead of 59 cents.

