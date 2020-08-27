Education

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A new elementary school in Jefferson Joint School District is ready for students this fall in Rigby.

Cottonwood Elementary had its ribbon cutting Wednesday afternoon. Teachers have been in their classrooms since Monday decorating and getting things ready for their students.

“Oh, you know what after this year, it’s it’s amazing to see kids in the building and that’s what we’ve been hoping for how many months now,” Superintendent of Jefferson Joint School District 251, Chad Martin said. “Just seeing them in the building and smiling and running around doing what kids do, we need them and they need us so we’re excited about that.”

Martin adds that growth in the District has forced two other schools to add on to their campus.

School starts in person next Wednesday on September 2.