JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The Town of Jackson is proposing three significant changes in an update to its Land Development Regulations.

Town Planners said the regulations would establish a new Historic Preservation program, update the zoning standards in the Town Square area, and establish a new Town Center Design Overlay. The overlay would include architectural standards to protect the western character of the Town Square area.

Although public comment will be accepted on the town’s website at any time, the Town Council has scheduled a workshop to discuss the proposals with the public from 1-3 p.m. on October 19.

You can learn more about the proposals here.