Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
Counties with the most seniors in Idaho
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Madison County
– Population aged 65 or older: 6.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.9%
– Median age: 23.5 years old
— Median age of males: 24.1 years old
— Median age of females: 22.8 years old
– Total population: 39,725 people
Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Jefferson County
– Population aged 65 or older: 11.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 33.5%
– Median age: 31.9 years old
— Median age of males: 31.6 years old
— Median age of females: 32.3 years old
– Total population: 29,238 people
Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Teton County
– Population aged 65 or older: 11.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%
– Median age: 37.1 years old
— Median age of males: 37.5 years old
— Median age of females: 36.7 years old
– Total population: 11,776 people
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Jerome County
– Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.6%
– Median age: 32.8 years old
— Median age of males: 33.3 years old
— Median age of females: 32.3 years old
– Total population: 24,074 people
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Elmore County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.1%
– Median age: 31.8 years old
— Median age of males: 30.6 years old
— Median age of females: 33.8 years old
– Total population: 27,043 people
Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Bonneville County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.7%
– Median age: 33 years old
— Median age of males: 32.3 years old
— Median age of females: 33.5 years old
– Total population: 116,970 people
Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Lincoln County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 29.3%
– Median age: 35.8 years old
— Median age of males: 35.2 years old
— Median age of females: 36 years old
– Total population: 5,342 people
Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Latah County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
– Median age: 29.5 years old
— Median age of males: 29 years old
— Median age of females: 30.2 years old
– Total population: 40,052 people
Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Canyon County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.3%
– Median age: 33.8 years old
— Median age of males: 32.9 years old
— Median age of females: 34.8 years old
– Total population: 223,890 people
wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Cassia County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 31.7%
– Median age: 33.3 years old
— Median age of males: 33 years old
— Median age of females: 34.4 years old
– Total population: 23,847 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Franklin County
– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 32.0%
– Median age: 33.5 years old
— Median age of males: 32.6 years old
— Median age of females: 34.6 years old
– Total population: 13,736 people
KRRK // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Bingham County
– Population aged 65 or older: 14%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.7%
– Median age: 34.1 years old
— Median age of males: 33.8 years old
— Median age of females: 34.5 years old
– Total population: 46,246 people
Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Clark County
– Population aged 65 or older: 14%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.8%
– Median age: 37.7 years old
— Median age of males: 42.1 years old
— Median age of females: 33 years old
– Total population: 885 people
Michlaovic // Wikimedia
#31. Bannock County
– Population aged 65 or older: 14.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.1%
– Median age: 34.1 years old
— Median age of males: 32.9 years old
— Median age of females: 35.2 years old
– Total population: 86,742 people
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
#30. Ada County
– Population aged 65 or older: 14.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
– Median age: 37.2 years old
— Median age of males: 36.5 years old
— Median age of females: 38.1 years old
– Total population: 469,473 people
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Twin Falls County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.5%
– Median age: 35 years old
— Median age of males: 34.6 years old
— Median age of females: 35.3 years old
– Total population: 86,198 people
JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Power County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.9%
– Median age: 38.8 years old
— Median age of males: 39.9 years old
— Median age of females: 34.7 years old
– Total population: 7,635 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Minidoka County
– Population aged 65 or older: 15.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%
– Median age: 35.2 years old
— Median age of males: 34.7 years old
— Median age of females: 35.4 years old
– Total population: 20,817 people
Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Caribou County
– Population aged 65 or older: 16.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%
– Median age: 37.9 years old
— Median age of males: 39 years old
— Median age of females: 37.3 years old
– Total population: 7,028 people
Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Camas County
– Population aged 65 or older: 17.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
– Median age: 44.5 years old
— Median age of males: 44.5 years old
— Median age of females: 44.5 years old
– Total population: 1,069 people
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Fremont County
– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.5%
– Median age: 37.8 years old
— Median age of males: 39.4 years old
— Median age of females: 37.4 years old
– Total population: 13,111 people
NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Gooding County
– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%
– Median age: 38.6 years old
— Median age of males: 37.3 years old
— Median age of females: 40.2 years old
– Total population: 15,280 people
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Payette County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.2%
– Median age: 39.4 years old
— Median age of males: 37.7 years old
— Median age of females: 41 years old
– Total population: 23,705 people
United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Owyhee County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.8%
– Median age: 40.4 years old
— Median age of males: 38.2 years old
— Median age of females: 42.1 years old
– Total population: 11,724 people
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Blaine County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
– Median age: 43.7 years old
— Median age of males: 40.9 years old
— Median age of females: 45.3 years old
– Total population: 22,729 people
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kootenai County
– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
– Median age: 40.3 years old
— Median age of males: 39.5 years old
— Median age of females: 41.3 years old
– Total population: 161,676 people
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Oneida County
– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%
– Median age: 39.5 years old
— Median age of males: 39.5 years old
— Median age of females: 39.5 years old
– Total population: 4,429 people
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Nez Perce County
– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
– Median age: 40.4 years old
— Median age of males: 39.4 years old
— Median age of females: 41.8 years old
– Total population: 40,468 people
Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Bear Lake County
– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%
– Median age: 39.4 years old
— Median age of males: 39.2 years old
— Median age of females: 39.7 years old
– Total population: 6,054 people
John D // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Gem County
– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
– Median age: 45 years old
— Median age of males: 44 years old
— Median age of females: 46.2 years old
– Total population: 17,771 people
Squelle // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Butte County
– Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
– Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 43.7 years old
— Median age of females: 49.3 years old
– Total population: 2,603 people
Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Boundary County
– Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.3%
– Median age: 43.8 years old
— Median age of males: 43.1 years old
— Median age of females: 45 years old
– Total population: 12,156 people
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Benewah County
– Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
– Median age: 46 years old
— Median age of males: 45.5 years old
— Median age of females: 46.5 years old
– Total population: 9,231 people
jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock
#11. Shoshone County
– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
– Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 45.5 years old
— Median age of females: 47.7 years old
– Total population: 12,700 people
L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Bonner County
– Population aged 65 or older: 24.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%
– Median age: 47.9 years old
— Median age of males: 47.1 years old
— Median age of females: 48.6 years old
– Total population: 44,688 people
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Washington County
– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
– Median age: 45 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.4 years old
– Total population: 10,128 people
PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Boise County
– Population aged 65 or older: 25.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.8%
– Median age: 54.4 years old
— Median age of males: 54.9 years old
— Median age of females: 53.6 years old
– Total population: 7,625 people
rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Lewis County
– Population aged 65 or older: 26%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%
– Median age: 48.7 years old
— Median age of males: 48.8 years old
— Median age of females: 48.6 years old
– Total population: 3,850 people
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Clearwater County
– Population aged 65 or older: 27.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%
– Median age: 50.8 years old
— Median age of males: 48.4 years old
— Median age of females: 53.4 years old
– Total population: 8,735 people
Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Valley County
– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%
– Median age: 50.4 years old
— Median age of males: 49.8 years old
— Median age of females: 50.6 years old
– Total population: 11,085 people
Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Idaho County
– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%
– Median age: 50.5 years old
— Median age of males: 49.1 years old
— Median age of females: 52 years old
– Total population: 16,511 people
John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Lemhi County
– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%
– Median age: 53.4 years old
— Median age of males: 52.8 years old
— Median age of females: 53.6 years old
– Total population: 7,929 people
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Adams County
– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%
– Median age: 55.3 years old
— Median age of males: 55.9 years old
— Median age of females: 55.1 years old
– Total population: 4,200 people
tinosa // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Custer County
– Population aged 65 or older: 33.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
– Median age: 53 years old
— Median age of males: 54 years old
— Median age of females: 50.8 years old
– Total population: 4,193 people
