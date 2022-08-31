Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most seniors in Idaho

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Idaho.

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Madison County

– Population aged 65 or older: 6.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.9%
– Median age: 23.5 years old
— Median age of males: 24.1 years old
— Median age of females: 22.8 years old
– Total population: 39,725 people


Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jefferson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 33.5%
– Median age: 31.9 years old
— Median age of males: 31.6 years old
— Median age of females: 32.3 years old
– Total population: 29,238 people


Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Teton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%
– Median age: 37.1 years old
— Median age of males: 37.5 years old
— Median age of females: 36.7 years old
– Total population: 11,776 people


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jerome County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.6%
– Median age: 32.8 years old
— Median age of males: 33.3 years old
— Median age of females: 32.3 years old
– Total population: 24,074 people


Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Elmore County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.1%
– Median age: 31.8 years old
— Median age of males: 30.6 years old
— Median age of females: 33.8 years old
– Total population: 27,043 people

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bonneville County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.7%
– Median age: 33 years old
— Median age of males: 32.3 years old
— Median age of females: 33.5 years old
– Total population: 116,970 people


Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lincoln County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 29.3%
– Median age: 35.8 years old
— Median age of males: 35.2 years old
— Median age of females: 36 years old
– Total population: 5,342 people


Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Latah County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%
– Median age: 29.5 years old
— Median age of males: 29 years old
— Median age of females: 30.2 years old
– Total population: 40,052 people


Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Canyon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.3%
– Median age: 33.8 years old
— Median age of males: 32.9 years old
— Median age of females: 34.8 years old
– Total population: 223,890 people


wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cassia County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 31.7%
– Median age: 33.3 years old
— Median age of males: 33 years old
— Median age of females: 34.4 years old
– Total population: 23,847 people

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Franklin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 32.0%
– Median age: 33.5 years old
— Median age of males: 32.6 years old
— Median age of females: 34.6 years old
– Total population: 13,736 people


KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bingham County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.7%
– Median age: 34.1 years old
— Median age of males: 33.8 years old
— Median age of females: 34.5 years old
– Total population: 46,246 people


Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clark County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.8%
– Median age: 37.7 years old
— Median age of males: 42.1 years old
— Median age of females: 33 years old
– Total population: 885 people


Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#31. Bannock County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.1%
– Median age: 34.1 years old
— Median age of males: 32.9 years old
— Median age of females: 35.2 years old
– Total population: 86,742 people


Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#30. Ada County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%
– Median age: 37.2 years old
— Median age of males: 36.5 years old
— Median age of females: 38.1 years old
– Total population: 469,473 people

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Twin Falls County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.5%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.5%
– Median age: 35 years old
— Median age of males: 34.6 years old
— Median age of females: 35.3 years old
– Total population: 86,198 people


JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Power County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.9%
– Median age: 38.8 years old
— Median age of males: 39.9 years old
— Median age of females: 34.7 years old
– Total population: 7,635 people


Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Minidoka County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%
– Median age: 35.2 years old
— Median age of males: 34.7 years old
— Median age of females: 35.4 years old
– Total population: 20,817 people


Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Caribou County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%
– Median age: 37.9 years old
— Median age of males: 39 years old
— Median age of females: 37.3 years old
– Total population: 7,028 people


Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Camas County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%
– Median age: 44.5 years old
— Median age of males: 44.5 years old
— Median age of females: 44.5 years old
– Total population: 1,069 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fremont County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.5%
– Median age: 37.8 years old
— Median age of males: 39.4 years old
— Median age of females: 37.4 years old
– Total population: 13,111 people


NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Gooding County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%
– Median age: 38.6 years old
— Median age of males: 37.3 years old
— Median age of females: 40.2 years old
– Total population: 15,280 people


Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.2%
– Median age: 39.4 years old
— Median age of males: 37.7 years old
— Median age of females: 41 years old
– Total population: 23,705 people


United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Owyhee County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.8%
– Median age: 40.4 years old
— Median age of males: 38.2 years old
— Median age of females: 42.1 years old
– Total population: 11,724 people


Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Blaine County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
– Median age: 43.7 years old
— Median age of males: 40.9 years old
— Median age of females: 45.3 years old
– Total population: 22,729 people

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kootenai County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
– Median age: 40.3 years old
— Median age of males: 39.5 years old
— Median age of females: 41.3 years old
– Total population: 161,676 people


Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oneida County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%
– Median age: 39.5 years old
— Median age of males: 39.5 years old
— Median age of females: 39.5 years old
– Total population: 4,429 people


Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Nez Perce County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
– Median age: 40.4 years old
— Median age of males: 39.4 years old
— Median age of females: 41.8 years old
– Total population: 40,468 people


Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bear Lake County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%
– Median age: 39.4 years old
— Median age of males: 39.2 years old
— Median age of females: 39.7 years old
– Total population: 6,054 people


John D // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gem County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
– Median age: 45 years old
— Median age of males: 44 years old
— Median age of females: 46.2 years old
– Total population: 17,771 people

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Butte County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
– Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 43.7 years old
— Median age of females: 49.3 years old
– Total population: 2,603 people


Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Boundary County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.3%
– Median age: 43.8 years old
— Median age of males: 43.1 years old
— Median age of females: 45 years old
– Total population: 12,156 people


Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Benewah County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
– Median age: 46 years old
— Median age of males: 45.5 years old
— Median age of females: 46.5 years old
– Total population: 9,231 people


jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#11. Shoshone County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
– Median age: 46.8 years old
— Median age of males: 45.5 years old
— Median age of females: 47.7 years old
– Total population: 12,700 people


L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bonner County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%
– Median age: 47.9 years old
— Median age of males: 47.1 years old
— Median age of females: 48.6 years old
– Total population: 44,688 people

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%
– Median age: 45 years old
— Median age of males: 42.4 years old
— Median age of females: 46.4 years old
– Total population: 10,128 people


PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Boise County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.8%
– Median age: 54.4 years old
— Median age of males: 54.9 years old
— Median age of females: 53.6 years old
– Total population: 7,625 people


rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lewis County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%
– Median age: 48.7 years old
— Median age of males: 48.8 years old
— Median age of females: 48.6 years old
– Total population: 3,850 people


Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clearwater County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.3%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%
– Median age: 50.8 years old
— Median age of males: 48.4 years old
— Median age of females: 53.4 years old
– Total population: 8,735 people


Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Valley County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%
– Median age: 50.4 years old
— Median age of males: 49.8 years old
— Median age of females: 50.6 years old
– Total population: 11,085 people

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Idaho County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%
– Median age: 50.5 years old
— Median age of males: 49.1 years old
— Median age of females: 52 years old
– Total population: 16,511 people


John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lemhi County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%
– Median age: 53.4 years old
— Median age of males: 52.8 years old
— Median age of females: 53.6 years old
– Total population: 7,929 people


Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%
– Median age: 55.3 years old
— Median age of males: 55.9 years old
— Median age of females: 55.1 years old
– Total population: 4,200 people


tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Custer County

– Population aged 65 or older: 33.2%
– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%
– Median age: 53 years old
— Median age of males: 54 years old
— Median age of females: 50.8 years old
– Total population: 4,193 people

