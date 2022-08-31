

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the most seniors in Idaho

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Idaho.

You may also like: Most rural counties in Idaho



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Madison County

– Population aged 65 or older: 6.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.9%

– Median age: 23.5 years old

— Median age of males: 24.1 years old

— Median age of females: 22.8 years old

– Total population: 39,725 people



Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Jefferson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 33.5%

– Median age: 31.9 years old

— Median age of males: 31.6 years old

— Median age of females: 32.3 years old

– Total population: 29,238 people



Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Teton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.5%

– Median age: 37.1 years old

— Median age of males: 37.5 years old

— Median age of females: 36.7 years old

– Total population: 11,776 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Jerome County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.6%

– Median age: 32.8 years old

— Median age of males: 33.3 years old

— Median age of females: 32.3 years old

– Total population: 24,074 people



Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Elmore County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.1%

– Median age: 31.8 years old

— Median age of males: 30.6 years old

— Median age of females: 33.8 years old

– Total population: 27,043 people

You may also like: What Idaho’s immigrant population looked like in 1900



Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Bonneville County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.7%

– Median age: 33 years old

— Median age of males: 32.3 years old

— Median age of females: 33.5 years old

– Total population: 116,970 people



Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Lincoln County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 29.3%

– Median age: 35.8 years old

— Median age of males: 35.2 years old

— Median age of females: 36 years old

– Total population: 5,342 people



Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Latah County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.4%

– Median age: 29.5 years old

— Median age of males: 29 years old

— Median age of females: 30.2 years old

– Total population: 40,052 people



Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Canyon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.3%

– Median age: 33.8 years old

— Median age of males: 32.9 years old

— Median age of females: 34.8 years old

– Total population: 223,890 people



wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Cassia County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 31.7%

– Median age: 33.3 years old

— Median age of males: 33 years old

— Median age of females: 34.4 years old

– Total population: 23,847 people

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Idaho



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Franklin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 32.0%

– Median age: 33.5 years old

— Median age of males: 32.6 years old

— Median age of females: 34.6 years old

– Total population: 13,736 people



KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Bingham County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.7%

– Median age: 34.1 years old

— Median age of males: 33.8 years old

— Median age of females: 34.5 years old

– Total population: 46,246 people



Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Clark County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.8%

– Median age: 37.7 years old

— Median age of males: 42.1 years old

— Median age of females: 33 years old

– Total population: 885 people



Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#31. Bannock County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.1%

– Median age: 34.1 years old

— Median age of males: 32.9 years old

— Median age of females: 35.2 years old

– Total population: 86,742 people



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#30. Ada County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%

– Median age: 37.2 years old

— Median age of males: 36.5 years old

— Median age of females: 38.1 years old

– Total population: 469,473 people

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in Idaho



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Twin Falls County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.5%

– Median age: 35 years old

— Median age of males: 34.6 years old

— Median age of females: 35.3 years old

– Total population: 86,198 people



JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Power County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 30.9%

– Median age: 38.8 years old

— Median age of males: 39.9 years old

— Median age of females: 34.7 years old

– Total population: 7,635 people



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Minidoka County

– Population aged 65 or older: 15.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.7%

– Median age: 35.2 years old

— Median age of males: 34.7 years old

— Median age of females: 35.4 years old

– Total population: 20,817 people



Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Caribou County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%

– Median age: 37.9 years old

— Median age of males: 39 years old

— Median age of females: 37.3 years old

– Total population: 7,028 people



Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Camas County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%

– Median age: 44.5 years old

— Median age of males: 44.5 years old

— Median age of females: 44.5 years old

– Total population: 1,069 people

You may also like: Countries Idaho imports the most goods from



Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Fremont County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.5%

– Median age: 37.8 years old

— Median age of males: 39.4 years old

— Median age of females: 37.4 years old

– Total population: 13,111 people



NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Gooding County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.3%

– Median age: 38.6 years old

— Median age of males: 37.3 years old

— Median age of females: 40.2 years old

– Total population: 15,280 people



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Payette County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.2%

– Median age: 39.4 years old

— Median age of males: 37.7 years old

— Median age of females: 41 years old

– Total population: 23,705 people



United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Owyhee County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.8%

– Median age: 40.4 years old

— Median age of males: 38.2 years old

— Median age of females: 42.1 years old

– Total population: 11,724 people



Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Blaine County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%

– Median age: 43.7 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 45.3 years old

– Total population: 22,729 people

You may also like: States sending the most people to Idaho



Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kootenai County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%

– Median age: 40.3 years old

— Median age of males: 39.5 years old

— Median age of females: 41.3 years old

– Total population: 161,676 people



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Oneida County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.4%

– Median age: 39.5 years old

— Median age of males: 39.5 years old

— Median age of females: 39.5 years old

– Total population: 4,429 people



Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Nez Perce County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%

– Median age: 40.4 years old

— Median age of males: 39.4 years old

— Median age of females: 41.8 years old

– Total population: 40,468 people



Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Bear Lake County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.5%

– Median age: 39.4 years old

— Median age of males: 39.2 years old

— Median age of females: 39.7 years old

– Total population: 6,054 people



John D // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Gem County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%

– Median age: 45 years old

— Median age of males: 44 years old

— Median age of females: 46.2 years old

– Total population: 17,771 people

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Idaho, according to Tripadvisor



Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Butte County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

– Median age: 46.8 years old

— Median age of males: 43.7 years old

— Median age of females: 49.3 years old

– Total population: 2,603 people



Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Boundary County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.3%

– Median age: 43.8 years old

— Median age of males: 43.1 years old

— Median age of females: 45 years old

– Total population: 12,156 people



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Benewah County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%

– Median age: 46 years old

— Median age of males: 45.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46.5 years old

– Total population: 9,231 people



jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#11. Shoshone County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%

– Median age: 46.8 years old

— Median age of males: 45.5 years old

— Median age of females: 47.7 years old

– Total population: 12,700 people



L’Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Bonner County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 47.9 years old

— Median age of males: 47.1 years old

— Median age of females: 48.6 years old

– Total population: 44,688 people

You may also like: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Idaho



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Washington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%

– Median age: 45 years old

— Median age of males: 42.4 years old

— Median age of females: 46.4 years old

– Total population: 10,128 people



PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Boise County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.8%

– Median age: 54.4 years old

— Median age of males: 54.9 years old

— Median age of females: 53.6 years old

– Total population: 7,625 people



rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lewis County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 48.7 years old

— Median age of males: 48.8 years old

— Median age of females: 48.6 years old

– Total population: 3,850 people



Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Clearwater County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%

– Median age: 50.8 years old

— Median age of males: 48.4 years old

— Median age of females: 53.4 years old

– Total population: 8,735 people



Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Valley County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.9%

– Median age: 50.4 years old

— Median age of males: 49.8 years old

— Median age of females: 50.6 years old

– Total population: 11,085 people

You may also like: Best places to raise a family in Idaho



Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Idaho County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

– Median age: 50.5 years old

— Median age of males: 49.1 years old

— Median age of females: 52 years old

– Total population: 16,511 people



John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Lemhi County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.9%

– Median age: 53.4 years old

— Median age of males: 52.8 years old

— Median age of females: 53.6 years old

– Total population: 7,929 people



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Adams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 30.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.3%

– Median age: 55.3 years old

— Median age of males: 55.9 years old

— Median age of females: 55.1 years old

– Total population: 4,200 people



tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Custer County

– Population aged 65 or older: 33.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%

– Median age: 53 years old

— Median age of males: 54 years old

— Median age of females: 50.8 years old

– Total population: 4,193 people

The post Counties with the most seniors in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.