Meleleuca Event Center at the Bonneville County Fairgrounds

The new sewing lab, where student’s are currently working on a project to make face-masks.

The new event center features bleacher seating for up to 550

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Fair will serve as one of the first opportunities the public has had to see the new fairgrounds in Idaho Falls. The event may be dialed back, though, from what coordinators had initially planned for.

“Plans for the fair are uncertain right now,” said Monica Allen, the business manager for the fairgrounds. “We know we want to hold it. We know we want to give these 4-H kids an opportunity to exhibit their projects and show off their hard work. We do have the capability to have our livestock sale online, which we are actively pursuing.”

Several new buildings will still be put to use this year, even if crowds are limited for now.

Multiple barns are now available for housing animals and livestock during the fair. Classrooms are already in use, as some in-person 4-H activities have recently resumed. Several venues have already rented the exhibit hall, with its attached commercial kitchen.

One building which may go under-utilized this year is the event center, which boasts bleachers capable of sitting 550 people.

The fair-board is drawing up official health plans this week, but one 4-H project already aims to help contain the threat of COVID-19 spread. Students are putting the new sewing room to use to make face-masks for fairgoers.

