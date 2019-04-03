Couple, ages 103 and 100, celebrate birthdays — and 82 years of marriage

Kindness may be the secret to a long-lasting marriage as well as a long life for a North Carolina couple who just celebrated their 100th and 103rd birthdays, which are just seven days apart, according to a local news station.

D.W. Williams, 103, and Willie Williams, 100, have been married for 82 years. Their families threw them a party at a local Baptist church to mark their milestone birthdays, Charlotte’s WSOC-TV reported.

When asked if she had the secret to a long-lasting marriage, Willie Williams replied, “Just be nice to each other.”

“They are each other’s best friend,” their granddaughter added of the couple.

D.W. Williams joked with a reporter that if they had another 100 years to live they might just “sit around the house.”

And after all the life they’ve lived, it would be earned.