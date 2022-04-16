RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The investigation of Randall Fife’s death revealed only one potential suspect, and a judge on Thursday determined this person lacks capacity to understand proceedings against him or to assist in his own defense due to severe brain injuries.

Officials say it appears the suspect may never be fit to proceed as required under Idaho Code § 18-210.

Furthermore, the victim’s family has requested no charges be brought based on the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

Accordingly, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will not be filing charges in this matter.

