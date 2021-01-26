BOISE, Idaho (AP) – The Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court ruling ordering the Idaho state treasurer to vacate her offices in the Statehouse.

The court on Tuesday ruled in favor of Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke and Republican Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder in a civil lawsuit seeking to oust Republican Treasurer Julie Ellsworth from her offices on the first floor of the capitol building.

Lawmakers want to make room for more House members and staff offices.

The court cited a section of Idaho law giving legislative leaders control over the first, third and fourth floors of the Statehouse. That 2007 law came about after then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter, also a Republican, refused to allow two underground stories during a Statehouse renovation.

A Fourth District Court Judge cited the law in ruling the Legislature had the authority to control space on the first floor and force Ellsworth out.

The Idaho Supreme Court affirmed that lower court ruling.

