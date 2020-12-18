Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce is holding an expedited hearing Friday to determine what information may be made public in connection with the prosecution of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell.

The hearing itself, scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, will be closed, at the request of Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood.

The judge determined the scope of the hearing would be limited to the prosecutor’s request for a protective order. Wood is attempting to prevent disclosure of some exhibits associated with the defendants’ motions to disqualify the prosecutor.

The court will be asked to determine if records can be sealed to “preserve the right to a fair trial,” or if those rights “outweigh the public interest of disclosure.”

The court has already sealed transcripts of a status conference with the prosecutor and defense counsel last Tuesday.

