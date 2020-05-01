Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Regional courtrooms will begin to expand their activities in May.

Pursuant to the Idaho Supreme Court’s emergency order issued April 22, Seventh District Courts will be increasing the types of proceedings that will be heard effective Friday, May 1.

The court says some hearings may be conducted remotely. People with court business should contact their attorney or call the County Clerk’s office to determine if their hearing will be conducted in person or remotely.

While in a court facility, any person attending or participating in a court proceeding or doing court business will be required to: