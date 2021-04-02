BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Federal and state courts and Idaho tribal partners are working to curtail domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and other violent crimes on the state’s reservations.

An April 1 roundtable, called “An Opportunity to Listen and Learn”, revealed the disproportionate incidence of such crimes against Native Americans and the impact those crimes have upon tribal communities.

“Idaho’s tribal, state and federal courts and governments have opportunities to work collaboratively to stem the tide of violence and assault against Native Americans, and we should work together to make every tribal community as safe as possible.” said Judge Ronald E. Bush of the United States District Court for the District of Idaho. “I am heartened and encouraged by the commitment made by each of the participants in this conference to continue working toward actual and meaningful improvements in the justice system for victims of such crimes, and for a dramatic decrease in the frequency of such crimes.”

Among those participating were federal, state, and tribal judges, prosecutors, court staff, law enforcement officers, victim assistance officers, treatment and social workers, law professors, and Idaho State Bar representatives.

A larger event is planned this fall to further develop interagency and intertribal relationships. It is part of a directive from Congress for federal agencies to address violent crime against Native Americans on tribal lands.

