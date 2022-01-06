POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – New guidelines coming down from the CDC Wednesday to try and fight the spread of the new highly contagious Omicron variant in kids.

They are dropping the age recommendations for the booster from 15 years old to 12 years old.

The district health departments are scrambling to try and keep our kids safe.

As parents send their kids off to school after the holiday break, CDC officials and school administrators are keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases and hoping we can avoid a major outbreak.

Tracy McCulloch with Southeastern Idaho Public Health says they are working with schools to make sure they are doing all they can.

“So we’re aware of the cases that are occurring in the schools, so they will contact us and let us know about cases, we will contact them as well,” she said. “So it’s a partnership to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So if they do have any cases in their school we work with them to determine the isolation and quarantine periods.”

Unlike much of the country, the new Omicron variant is not the prevalent variant here, but they say it’s just a matter of time.

McCulloch says it’s important to know the symptoms, and this time they are tricky because they are very much like the common cold.

“So a runny nose, a cough, fatigue, your child is just not feeling right,” she said. “And any of those symptoms right now, I would just encourage them to keep your child home and to get them tested.”

The CDC still stresses the importance of the vaccine for everyone 5 and up and booster for everyone 12 and up.

“We do know that with Omicron that it is more transmissible and so right now I mean the guidance that we’ve provided over the last two years and those tools to prevent the spread are so important now,” McCulloch said. “And we have a vaccine and so we highly encourage people to get vaccinated if they haven’t and if you’ve been vaccinated and haven’t been boosted it’s really important that you get a booster.”

The CDC also says washing your hands, wearing your masks and social distancing will go a long way to helping curb the spread of any of the variants of COVID-19.

The post COVID-19 and kids: How public health is working to avoid an outbreak appeared first on Local News 8.