BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Crush the Curve Idaho is reporting the first results of its COVID-19 antibody testing in Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

The group has been testing in Idaho Falls since April 27. It finished last week with a total of 2,319 tests. 25 of those were positive for a rate of 1.07%.

In Pocatello, testing started April 29. 1,981 persons were rested and 15 came back positive for a rate of .76%.

Amy Larsen, Vice-President of Hospital Services, said “Antibody testing will provide us with important information about how widespread the novel coronavirus may be in our community. The data collected during the first week of testing will help elected officials and Idaho families determine how they should continue to navigate the pandemic.”

“According to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control, up to 25% of people infected with COVID-19 are asymptomatic,” said Tina Upson, Executive Director of Crush the Curve Idaho. “Understanding this, it’s hard to truly determine the infection rate in our communities without some form of serology testing and surveillance.”

Both testing sites are still in operation.

In Idaho Falls, it is located at the Waterfront at Snake River Landing, 1220 Event Center Drive and operates from 8 a.m. to 4 pm on Wednesday.

In Pocatello, it is located at ICCU Headquarters, 4400 Central Way, in Chubbuck and operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For scheduling contact Crush the Curve Idaho.