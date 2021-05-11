BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MDT) Tuesday, May 11.

DHW officials will offer brief opening remarks and then take questions from the media. Those who will attend the briefing include Director Dave Jeppesen; Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch; Dr. Christine Hahn, Public Health medical director and state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist, Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program, and Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories.

