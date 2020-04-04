Coronavirus Coverage

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A positive COVID-19 case has been identified on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes are now at phase 3 in response to the case. Phase 3 includes an Enhanced Stay at Home to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All residents of the Fort Hall Reservation are required to stay home and leave home only when absolutely necessary for health, safety or welfare as described herein:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay at home if you are sick, except to get medical care.

Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing or have been in a public place (cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue). If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, etc.

Clean and disinfect your home, especially frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid all public gatherings. Assume everyone is infected.

Avoid all non-essential travel. Designate one person to perform necessary shopping and necessary errands.

This order takes effect immediately until rescinded by regulatory authority.