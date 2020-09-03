Southeast Idaho Public Health reported 140 confirmed new COVID-19 cases on September 1. There has been an uptick of more than 100 cases just since Monday.

The high volume of cases resulted from a combination of cases in the Bannock and Bingham County jails, as well as a delays in reporting to the SIPH.

“We did have a delay in receiving some reports through the Electronic Disease Reporting System,” said SIPH Director Maggie Mann. “So, those got backed up somewhat, but we are definitely are seeing a true increase in cases.”

Mann recommends we continue to socially distance and not mass gather during the Labor Day weekend.

“Those are the people that we feel most comfortable with,” Mann said. “So, we are more likely to let down our guard somewhat and maybe not strictly follow some of the precautions that we’ve been recommending.”

Despite the delay on Sept. 1, faster test results have been trending in the right direction.

“The testing turnaround time has improved, which we are happy to see,” Mann said. “It had gotten down to like, even one to two days. Now, it’s crept back up a little bit to maybe three to four days, but that is still much better than what we were seeing during the month of July.”

Mann also recommends people do not immediately go to the nearest hospital or testing site if they have been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

“If you don’t have symptoms, we recommend waiting four to five days after your most recent contact with the confirmed case,” Mann said.

The SIPH’s Testing Center and mobile hotline will be closed on Sept. 7 for Labor Day. They will resume operation on Sept. 8.