Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Two more residents of a Washakie County, Wyoming long-term care facility have died of COVID-19. Both victims were listed previously as laboratory confirmed cases.

The Wyoming Department of Health said the deaths both involve older adult women with health conditions that were known to put them at higher risk of serious illness.

Six facility residents have now died in connection with the outbreak. Testing identified 16 cases among residents and 12 among the facility’s staff.

There have now been a total of 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Wyoming, 927 lab-confirmed cases and 246 probable cases.