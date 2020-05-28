Local News

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-The COVID-19 virus has claimed the life of yet another long-term-care facility patient in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Department of Health said a resident of a Natrona County long-term care facility has died. The older man had been hospitalized and was a resident of the Lifecare Center of Casper, a nursing home.

The man was previously identified as one of Wyoming’s laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Older residents and people with certain health conditions have a higher risk of developing more serious or life-threatening complications if infected with COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 15 coronavirus-related deaths, 665 lab-confirmed cases and 209 probable cases reported so far.