DRIGGS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Teton School District #401 is reporting that 77 of its students and staff are currently in quarantine due to COVID-19. They were placed in quarantine from either their own positive case or because of a possible exposure to someone who tested positive.

District officials said there may be others affected, as principals of each school works with Eastern Idaho Public Health on contact tracing and notifying affected people of the need to quarantine.

There may also be families who are self-quarantining because of a non-school-related exposure.

As of Thursday, there were three Driggs Elementary in quarantine. Those include two first grade classes and one kindergarten class.

Officials said the district is desperately seeking substitutes for affected staff members in quarantine. People interested in applying may find more information here.

Teton High School’s Homecoming activities were held last weekend.

The district said it expects students and staff to stay home if they are sick, wear a face covering or mask inside buildings, buses, and even outdoors when a six-foot distance cannot be maintained. And, wash hands frequently.