IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – More than 100 people are now hospitalized in our region with COVID-19.

51 people have the virus in southeastern Idaho hospitals right now.

For eastern Idaho hospitals, there are 56 people being treated.

Heading into the weekend, Bannock and Bonneville County remain hotspots for the virus, but Kootenai County has passed Bonneville County in new cases.

Bannock County has the second most new cases in the state this week.

