Coronavirus Coverage

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) COVID-19 Hotline and the Idaho State University COVID-19 Testing Site will both be closed on Monday, September 7 to observe the Labor Day holiday.

They will reopen on Tuesday, September 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Regular hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The hotline number is 208-234-5875.

