JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – More than 1,300 people were tested at a COVID-19 active disease mass testing event with Emerg-A-Care and Jackson Hole Fire/EMS on May 28.

Teton County Health Department is still working to process the results from the event, and due to the overwhelming turnout, officials will not be able to call everyone who was tested.

Instead, they will be sending out a Nixle message that says only individuals who tested positive will receive a phone call.

The results received so far are all negative results, meaning COVID-19 was not detected.

“These results are another important indication that, thanks to the efforts of many individuals across our community, we have flattened the COVID-19 outbreak curve. Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over,” Teton District Health Officer Travis Riddell said. “Cases continue to mount in other parts of our state, our region, and the world. We will see more oronavirus in Teton County, and therefore it is important for all of us to continue following State-wide health orders and guidance including physical distancing and face covering.”

Officials remind the community active disease testing is a point in time test, which means the test only determines that you did not have the disease in that moment, and you could still be exposed and contract the virus at a different time.

If you checked that you had symptoms at the event and those symptoms have not improved, contact your healthcare provider.

COVID-19 active disease tests are still available at Emerg-a-care or by calling the St. John’s hotline at 307-739-4898, option 3.

If you are uninsured or underinsured and need a voucher for a free COVID-19 test, call the Teton County Health Department at 307-733-6401.