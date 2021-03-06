POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In Pocatello, when you do go to get your COVID-19 vaccination, there is a good chance you will be getting it at the mass vaccination clinic on the Idaho State University campus.

The clinic has the ability to vaccinate up to 600 people per day, and healthcare workers say it’s been a huge help.

“We are holding this mass vaccine clinic at ISU in partnership with Portneuf Medical Center, every Thursday and Friday from now going forward,” Taia Murray, a SIPH registered nurse said. “Last week was rough because the vaccine didn’t come the week before, so we did hundreds and hundreds of vaccines on those days. It’s nice to be able to help a lot of people all at once.”

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

What exactly can you expect when you go to get your vaccine? Local News 8’s Linda Larsen takes us there to see how it works.

The post COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic walkthrough appeared first on Local News 8.