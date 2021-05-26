COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new COVID-19 crisis is rising in Coeur d’Alene’s Lake City High School.

The outbreak is the worst in-school transmitted COVID-19 outbreak since the start of the school year.

23 students have testing positive since April 26 at that high school.

District officials say at least two families whose students caught the virus did not tell the school.

Now, they are seeing more issues with masks since reinstating a mandate in recent weeks.

“This is kind of the wake up call for everyone that this is serious, and we need to focus on the education and do the right thing, which is, when you have a serious outbreak, you address it with measures such as wearing your masks all the time,” said Scott Maben, the district’s Director of Communications.

The school could go back to hybrid or even fully remote learning.

Activities, including graduation, could be canceled, too.

