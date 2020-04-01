Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center is receiving patients from other hospitals who require a higher level of care than was available in their home towns.

For example, two patients from St. John’s Medical Center in Jackson were tested before their transfer to EIRMC. Teton Valley Hospital also transferred a positive test patient who was transferred to EIRMC. Each case was treated as a “Person Under Investigation” (PUI) during transport. Both were immediately isolated and placed under appropriate precautions. EIRMC is following droplet precaution, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, for the safety of patients, personnel and visitors.

Because such patients’ home address reports in the official count, and their home town is responsible for investigation, those patients will not be counted as Bonneville County patients.

Because of its regional status, EIRMC could experience a patient surge without widespread COVID-19 in Bonneville County. And, its data may not match that reported by Eastern Idaho Public Health District.

EIRMC officials say the hospital has been preparing for surges in its emergency rooms and intensive care units and has been stepping up continuing education for nurses, physicians, and other caregivers. The hospital has also been working to ensure the availability of appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

EIRMC has begun conducting temperature checks for all people who enter the building, including employees, physicians and designated visitors. With only some exceptions, there are no visitors allowed at EIRMC.