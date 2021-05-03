POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – COVID-19 precautions, including masks and screening, remain in place at Portneuf Medical Center’s main campus and in all outpatient clinics.

Portneuf Medical Center continues to limit visitors, in most cases, to one visitor for the duration of a patient’s hospital stay and no visitors under the age of 18. For the most up-to-date visitor policy, click HERE.

These mask requirements mirror Pocatello City’s requirement to wear face coverings when entering any City of Pocatello building or facility or riding in public transportation buses. Although the Pocatello City Council voted to rescind the city’s face covering ordinance effective Wednesday, April 28, this did not end all mask requirements in the city.

“On behalf of Portneuf, thank you for your continued precautions and support of a safe and healthy community. We are encouraged as the vaccine is rolled out and with the slow decline in hospitalizations,” Portneuf Medical Center CEO Jordan Herget said.

