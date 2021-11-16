BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) will hold a media briefing about COVID-19 in Idaho at 2:30 p.m. (MT) Tuesday.

You can watch it below.

Those who will attend the briefing from DHW include Director Dave Jeppesen, Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator of the Division of Public Health, Dr. Christine Hahn, state epidemiologist; Dr. Kathryn Turner, deputy state epidemiologist; Dr. Christopher Ball, chief of the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories; and Sarah Leeds, manager of the Idaho Immunization Program.

A special guest, Heather Gagliano, a registered nurse who has conducted COVID-19 outreach in Hispanic communities in Idaho, also will be available to answer questions.