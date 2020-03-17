BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The Idaho Community Foundation, the United Way of Treasure Valley, and the Idaho Nonprofit Center have partnered to create a new COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho. It will be a charitable fund that will provide grants to trusted organizations that provide support and services to low-income, vulnerable people and families.

The fund is intended to provide immediate and long-term grants to organizations disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus. That help will include people who have lost work and economically vulnerable people affected by preventative closures.

The grants are meant to fill the gap not covered by efforts being put in place through public institutions, including cities, the state or the federal government. They will support the entire state or the region of choice.

Donors to the fund will be able to support the entire state or the region of their choice:

• East Idaho: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties

• North Idaho: Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties

• South Central Idaho: Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties

• Southwest Idaho: Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties

• Statewide: All Idaho counties

The Community Foundation has a 30 year track record as stewards of grant money. Idaho based businesses, corporations, foundations, and individuals are encouraged to contribute.

You can find more information here.