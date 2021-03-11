JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI)-Teton County, Wyoming has moved into the “orange” (moderate) risk level for COVID-19 due to an increase in cases.

Between March 4 and March 10,2021, Teton County Health detected 44 new cases, a 52% increase from the previous 7-day period. It is an abrupt reversal of the downward trend the community has seen in recent weeks.

Teton County Health Department Epidemiologist, Shane Yu, MPH, explained, “We can’t say definitively what has caused the trend in case numbers to change direction, but several factors could be contributing. As case numbers began to decrease and vaccine distribution got going, people may have felt more comfortable easing up on some COVID precautions. It is also possible that the more transmissible variants are starting to play a larger role in local spread. We’re all hopeful this pandemic can be over soon, but for now we are asking everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to continue to practice the familiar COVID-19 precautions.”

Yu said variants are spreading across the country and the country has not reached full vaccination. He encouraged people to practice proper masking and distancing measures when out in public and especially around those who are not fully vaccinated and those at higher risk for complications.

Recommendations in the “Orange” risk level include avoiding large gatherings and crowded spaces, limiting contact with high-risk individuals.

You can find full recommendations and latest specific details here.

The post COVID-19 risk moves up in Teton County (Wyo.) appeared first on Local News 8.