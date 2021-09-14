IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,657 new COVID-19 cases and 20 new deaths Tuesday. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 237,000.

There are a total of 188,716 confirmed cases and 48,284 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 848,470 people have received the vaccine, and 1,543,469 total doses have been administered. 757,938 people are fully vaccinated.

!function(){“use strict”;window.addEventListener(“message”,(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data[“datawrapper-height”])for(var e in a.data[“datawrapper-height”]){var t=document.getElementById(“datawrapper-chart-“+e)||document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='”+e+”‘]”);t&&(t.style.height=a.data[“datawrapper-height”][e]+”px”)}}))}();

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 132 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,337. Out of those cases, 19,110 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 272 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 138 new cases and one new death Tuesday. There are 91 new cases in Bonneville, 3 in Custer, 6 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 11 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 759 active cases and 279 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 725 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 140 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 122,485 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 57,804 cases.

The state said 48 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,387, and 9 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,732.

There are 12,687 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,727 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

20 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,505.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

20 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

57 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

141 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

373 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

709 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,196 people were 80+

94.50% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.4% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.01% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 7 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 54,168

2,405

904

354 10,491

582

268

187 553

24

6

4 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,389

9,302

2,422

429

2,723

1,195

2,128

65 285

3,825

1,031

149

626

617

587

19 20

159

32

11

29

28

35

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 16,672

1,395

7,805

3,389

293

1,274

669

60 4,827

664

1,040

985

80

187

168

13 184

5

30

33

3

14

10

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 6,432

3,178

370

534

1,019

389

288

194 4,136

2,364

468

268

369

137

138

53 130

84

14

11

19

7

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 21,061

3,545

678

730

1,509 2,837

745

429

221

129 259

51

14

11

44 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 4,568

1,289

3,618

912

442 621

469

235

569

181 73

23

20

22

13 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 28,866

1,735

2,460

1,147

332

1,090 5,118

580

786

169

88

463 367

47

43

32

8

28 TOTAL 188,716 48,284 2,505

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

(function() {‘use strict’;window.addEventListener(‘message’, function(event) {if (typeof event.data[‘datawrapper-height’] !==

‘undefined’) {for (var chartId in event.data[‘datawrapper-height’]) {var iframe = document.getElementById(‘datawrapper-chart-‘ + chartId) || document.querySelector(“iframe[src*='” + chartId + “‘]”);if (!iframe) {continue;}iframe.style.height = event.data[‘datawrapper-height’][chartId]

+ ‘px’;}}});})();

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1, 657 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.