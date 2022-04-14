IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 100 new COVID-19 cases and 6 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 445,007.

There are a total of 348,695 confirmed cases and 96,312 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,960 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 409,297 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,341,966 total doses have been administered. 933,884 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 23 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,941. Out of those cases, 37,409 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 510 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 9 active cases and 472 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,828 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 222 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Bannock County, Canyon County, Bingham County and Kootenai County.

The state is reporting there are 166,998 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 80 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 102,947 cases.

The state said 38 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,967, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,918.

There are 16,191 asymptomatic reported cases and 17,535 cases among health care workers.

74,555 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

6 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,911.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

60 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

183 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

897 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,356 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,992 people were 80+

94.65% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.33% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 12 deaths is pending.

92.02% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.98% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 112,927

6,071

2,137

743 20,984

1,127

469

346 1,016

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,256

16,134

3,841

707

3,744

2,050

2,796

121 731

7,897

2,228

399

1,284

1,237

1,431

37 30

293

65

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,711

2,689

12,513

5,937

515

2,147

1,240

107 10,421

1,389

1,794

2,158

171

483

488

33 285

9

50

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,842

5,643

530

784

1,329

666

557

316 7,810

4,150

959

708

987

262

247

151 247

154

26

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,211

7,362

1,580

1,637

2,364 5,732

1,509

507

759

370 592

184

62

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,554

2,142

6,131

1,307

744 1,343

829

569

998

390 147

52

48

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,209

2,657

4,251

1,941

565

1,561 9,224

982

1,283

323

135

825 684

79

86

53

15

57 TOTAL 348,695 96,312 4,911

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

