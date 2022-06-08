IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,027 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 454,577.

There are a total of 355,580 confirmed cases and 98,997 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,191 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 423,016 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,422,119 total doses have been administered. 944,544 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 46 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 38,560. Out of those cases, 37,812 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 514 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

With decreasing cases being reported, Eastern Idaho Public Health will be updating its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 100 active cases and 474 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 115,543 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 10,213 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 227 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 69 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 104,698 cases.

The state said 21 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,275, and 5 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,952.

79,414 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

3 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,946.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

61 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

905 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,365 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,005 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.89% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.

92.08% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.92% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 116,192

6,262

2,206

762 22,077

1,194

500

358 1,025

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,459

16,408

3,900

718

3,768

2,084

2,820

121 744

8,022

2,254

396

1,285

1,247

1,445

37 30

295

65

15

53

56

64

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,107

2,729

12,647

5,972

531

2,163

1,277

107 10,553

1,407

1,819

2,178

181

486

515

34 286

9

51

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,053

5,772

541

790

1,341

681

569

320 7,939

4,197

962

714

1,008

272

250

151 249

155

26

20

29

16

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,659

7,506

1,609

1,642

2,387 5,963

1,559

531

778

379 595

189

62

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,692

2,187

6,368

1,338

760 1,377

842

606

1,010

391 148

52

49

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,805

2,696

4,321

1,956

577

1,581 9,530

1,018

1,321

335

138

851 687

79

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 355,580 98,997 4,946

