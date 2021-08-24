IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,032 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 215,042.
There are a total of 171,700 confirmed cases and 43,342 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 805,906 people have received the vaccine, and 1,467,917 total doses have been administered. 722,370 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 69 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,481. Out of those cases, 17,794 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 91 new cases Tuesday. There are 46 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 15 in Jefferson, 10 in Lemhi, 17 in Madison and 2 in Teton. There are a total of 403 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 376 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 120 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 15 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Kootenai County, Ada County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 119,400 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 53,323 cases.
The state said 68 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,629, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,594.
There are 12,510 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,462 cases among health care workers.
2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,308.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 15 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 45 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 111 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 335 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 664 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,131 people were 80+
94.72% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|49,391
1,970
796
312
|9,929
506
234
141
|506
20
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,258
8,392
2,189
398
2,594
1,027
2,003
56
|264
3,068
796
131
529
487
504
18
|19
141
27
11
28
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,732
1,300
7,595
3,201
258
1,218
597
60
|4,438
600
1,000
900
62
167
146
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,713
2,967
357
495
992
332
274
176
|3,811
2,137
392
219
323
119
129
45
|123
78
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,822
3,049
545
694
1,358
|2,561
690
421
172
81
|244
49
14
10
41
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,020
1,170
3,314
858
391
|511
392
210
405
132
|64
18
16
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|25,822
1,602
2,236
1,014
295
931
|4,860
483
645
157
85
380
|332
47
39
31
5
24
|TOTAL
|171,700
|43,342
|2,308
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,032 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.