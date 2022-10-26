IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 499,849.
There are a total of 384,665 confirmed cases and 115,184 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 111,269 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 454,891 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,624,222 total doses have been administered. 961,976 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 26 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,510. Out of those cases, 41,783 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 559 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 144 cases in the last seven days and 494 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,569 cases.
The state said 36 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,438, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,097.
102,451 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
13 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,216.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 414 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 947 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,431 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,141 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.83% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 13 deaths is pending.
92.3% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.7% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|1126,182
7,008
2,415
818
|27,488
1,510
588
444
|1,088
71
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,111
18,155
4,278
777
3,989
2,343
3,049
128
|827
9,241
2,581
441
1,405
1,400
1,600
43
|32
307
67
15
55
67
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|35,055
2,862
13,459
6,570
682
2,343
1,689
115
|11,783
1,450
1,971
2,474
226
547
757
37
|295
9
55
67
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,791
6,438
608
851
1,394
743
615
349
|8,687
4,359
1,008
776
1,098
326
298
169
|267
168
34
20
30
18
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,803
8,118
1,734
1,815
2,526
|6,833
1,838
576
857
485
|635
193
67
42
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,484
2,499
6,817
1,446
888
|1,582
935
697
1,093
421
|156
58
54
36
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|56,024
2,891
4,748
2,073
619
1,649
|11,861
1,196
1,610
440
152
907
|715
83
90
53
16
59
|TOTAL
|384,665
|115,184
|5,216
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
