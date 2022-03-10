IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 436,033.

The state reports data for the most recent 2-week period are incomplete. Due to the recent surge in cases from Jan. 10 to Feb. 5, approximately 4,900 outstanding positive laboratory results are pending local public health district review and follow-up.

There are a total of 341,866 confirmed cases and 94,167 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,687 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 397,730 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,297,555 total doses have been administered. 925,684 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 15 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 37,807. Out of those cases, 37,183 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 499 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 4 new cases and 1 new death Wednesday. There is 1 new case in Bonneville, 1 in Fremont, 1 in Lemhi and 1 in Jefferson. There are a total of 33 active cases and 459 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 113,032 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have been 9,837 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 221 days from completing the vaccine.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County and Bonner County.

The state is reporting there are 155,677 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 38.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 85 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 101,198 cases.

The state said 31 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 16,093 and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,754.

There are 15,152 asymptomatic reported cases and 16,322 cases among health care workers.

66,887 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

11 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,807.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

57 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

178 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

392 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

870 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,337 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,950 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 0.9% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.35% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.92% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.

91.93% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.07% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 111,129

5,965

2,110

749 20,515

980

432

313 995

69

16

13 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 4,982

15,356

3,705

679

3,694

2,013

2,738

116 714

7,299

2,019

378

1,198

1,141

1,293

33 30

284

64

15

52

55

62

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 30,704

2,664

12,511

5,930

515

2,141

1,240

106 10,426

1,378

1,796

2,160

170

481

485

32 282

8

49

62

8

26

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 12,788

5,599

523

780

1,329

661

556

316 7,802

4,141

957

707

988

262

247

151 242

150

24

20

29

15

11

9 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 33,970

7,043

1,535

1,256

2,259 5,656

1,492

499

755

364 581

176

57

40

75 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,540

2,101

6,103

1,287

740 1,336

822

562

988

386 143

51

48

31

28 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 52,071

2,653

4,238

1,937

559

1,553 9,138

975

1,278

321

135

807 674

79

84

52

15

56 TOTAL 341,866 94,167 4,807

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

