IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,071 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths over the weekend.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 214,010.
There are a total of 171,002 confirmed cases and 43,008 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 803,695 people have received the vaccine, and 1,464,258 total doses have been administered. 720,700 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 129 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and one new death in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 18,413. Out of those cases, 17,698 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 252 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health has not yet released an update Monday. There are a total of 421 active cases and 271 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 85,193 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 327 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 114 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 14 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Nez Perce County, Kootenai County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The state is reporting there are 119,258 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.0 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 49 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 53,108 cases.
The state said 52 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,561, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,586.
There are 12,504 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,450 cases among health care workers.
2,401 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
18 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,301.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 7 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 14 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 44 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 110 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 335 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 662 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,129 people were 80+
94.75% of deaths with known race were White. 0.96% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.06% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.84% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
90.71% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.29% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|49,276
1,953
791
311
|9,914
504
234
138
|504
20
6
3
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,246
8,314
2,178
397
2,587
1,019
2,002
56
|262
3,001
766
129
523
472
497
18
|19
138
27
11
28
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,658
1,294
7,578
3,181
256
1,218
579
60
|4,418
595
999
891
62
167
146
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,679
2,962
357
492
991
330
274
175
|3,765
2,119
379
214
321
118
128
45
|123
78
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|18,746
3,033
539
692
1,351
|2,546
682
421
169
81
|244
49
14
10
41
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,007
1,165
3,306
857
389
|506
389
207
385
130
|64
18
16
16
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|25,677
1,599
2,227
1,009
293
926
|4,849
479
636
156
85
372
|332
47
38
31
4
24
|TOTAL
|171,002
|43,008
|2,301
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
