IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,076 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths Friday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 290,872.
There are a total of 231,343 confirmed cases and 59,529 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 84,091 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 120,504 people have received an additional or booster dose. 1,674,430 total doses have been administered. 829,332 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 111 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 25,436. Out of those cases, 24,275 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 386 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 87 new cases Friday. There are 51 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Clark, 3 in Custer, 2 in Fremont, 12 in Jefferson, 2 in Lemhi, 11 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 693 active cases and 338 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 99,551 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 1,949 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 164 days from completing the vaccine.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Bonneville County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 128,760 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.6 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 66 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 68,108 cases.
The state said 35 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 12,649, and 11 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,122.
There are 13,202 asymptomatic reported cases and 12,458 cases among health care workers.
13,285 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
25 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 3,534.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 16 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 40 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 117 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 274 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 602 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 975 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,510 people were 80+
93.86% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.37% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.93% American Indian/Alaska Native and 2.85% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 26 deaths is pending.
91.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 8.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 18 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|69,594
3,406
1,151
553
|11,488
716
337
232
|770
44
10
9
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,702
10,852
2,834
479
3,026
1,449
2,316
83
|326
5,055
1,424
204
837
822
836
23
|27
213
51
12
36
42
46
1
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|19,859
1,627
8,600
4,203
365
1,448
838
82
|6,275
823
1,268
1,388
117
266
279
28
|212
5
38
44
6
16
18
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|8,060
3,623
408
602
1,084
502
363
246
|5,294
3,207
587
456
520
199
184
101
|185
120
19
14
23
13
9
4
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|25,476
4,787
1,075
837
1,813
|3,466
890
445
332
172
|384
97
31
23
59
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|5,327
1,486
4,242
975
510
|806
628
310
639
263
|97
35
36
26
21
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|36,417
2,063
3,120
1,455
423
1,257
|5,593
734
988
194
103
615
|514
60
63
39
12
46
|TOTAL
|231,343
|59,529
|3,534
