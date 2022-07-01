IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 464,094.

There are a total of 362,041 confirmed cases and 102,053 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,633 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 428,715 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,445,570 total doses have been administered. 947,321 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,334 Out of those cases, 38,448 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 522 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 262 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,490 cases.

The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,434, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,963.

83,729 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,981.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

909 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,372 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,024 people were 80+

94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.

92.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 118,898

6,435

2,275

770 23,238

1,250

516

372 1,032

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,618

16,725

3,959

726

3,787

2,120

2,849

123 754

8,228

2,297

401

1,294

1,269

1,458

40 30

296

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,572

2,783

12,950

6,139

582

2,208

1,340

111 10,743

1,419

1,869

2,222

201

501

548

34 287

9

52

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,412

5,879

552

795

1,353

704

575

325 8,088

4,227

967

724

1,043

281

256

153 251

160

26

20

29

16

11

10 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,139

7,621

1,631

1,661

2,401 6,197

1,637

541

802

395 602

189

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,855

2,256

6,463

1,354

779 1,413

861

617

1,024

398 150

52

50

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,459

2,727

4,383

1,972

587

1,598 9,866

1,047

1,360

359

143

859 690

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 362,041 102,053 4,981

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

