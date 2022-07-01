IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,116 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 464,094.
There are a total of 362,041 confirmed cases and 102,053 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,633 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 428,715 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,445,570 total doses have been administered. 947,321 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 28 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,334 Out of those cases, 38,448 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 522 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 262 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 106,490 cases.
The state said 23 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,434, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,963.
83,729 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,981.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 909 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,372 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,024 people were 80+
94.68% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 17 deaths is pending.
92.09% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.91% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 14 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|118,898
6,435
2,275
770
|23,238
1,250
516
372
|1,032
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,618
16,725
3,959
726
3,787
2,120
2,849
123
|754
8,228
2,297
401
1,294
1,269
1,458
40
|30
296
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|31,572
2,783
12,950
6,139
582
2,208
1,340
111
|10,743
1,419
1,869
2,222
201
501
548
34
|287
9
52
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,412
5,879
552
795
1,353
704
575
325
|8,088
4,227
967
724
1,043
281
256
153
|251
160
26
20
29
16
11
10
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,139
7,621
1,631
1,661
2,401
|6,197
1,637
541
802
395
|602
189
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,855
2,256
6,463
1,354
779
|1,413
861
617
1,024
398
|150
52
50
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|53,459
2,727
4,383
1,972
587
1,598
|9,866
1,047
1,360
359
143
859
|690
80
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|362,041
|102,053
|4,981
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
