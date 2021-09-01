IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,163 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths Wednesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 222,552.
There are a total of 177,523 confirmed cases and 45,029 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 822,979 people have received the vaccine, and 1,496,593 total doses have been administered. 735,126 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 117 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,128. Out of those cases, 18,155 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 84 new cases Wednesday. There are 53 new cases in Bonneville, 2 in Fremont, 8 in Jefferson, 7 in Lemhi, 10 in Madison and 4 in Teton. There are a total of 585 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 503 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 128 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 22 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Twin Falls County, Bannock County and Ada County.
The state is reporting there are 120,669 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 54,956 cases.
The state said 50 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,860, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,642.
There are 12,570 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,560 cases among health care workers.
3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
8 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,371.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 51 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 121 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 346 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 673 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,155 people were 80+
94.58% of deaths with known race were White. 1.02% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.07% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.91% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.
90.67% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.33% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|50,955
2,109
832
323
|10,104
546
254
149
|523
23
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,300
8,729
2,264
412
2,644
1,079
2,055
59
|266
3,341
880
136
565
539
531
18
|19
144
30
11
28
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|16,052
1,353
7,688
3,278
269
1,245
623
59
|4,549
630
1,017
931
68
177
148
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,912
3,023
363
512
1,001
351
280
188
|3,957
2,232
416
247
337
128
132
49
|125
79
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|19,513
3,240
596
703
1,422
|2,594
697
422
178
81
|255
49
14
11
43
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,225
1,211
3,402
877
408
|555
413
227
468
152
|66
18
18
17
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|26,950
1,649
2,330
1,051
308
1,001
|4,944
525
692
160
86
400
|344
47
39
31
5
25
|TOTAL
|177,523
|45,029
|2,371
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
