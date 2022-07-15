IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,166 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 471,623

There are a total of 366,953 confirmed cases and 104,670 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 105,301 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 431,547 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,459,191 total doses have been administered. 948,817 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 48 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,905. Out of those cases, 38,938 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 525 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 391 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 107,881 cases.

The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,570, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,982.

87,322 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,001.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

912 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,377 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,036 people were 80+

94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.

92.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 120,720

6,556

2,303

789 24046

1,293

529

393 1,036

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,758

17,031

4,010

733

3,822

2,151

2,879

123 768

8,503

2,339

411

1,307

1,304

1,485

42 29

296

64

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,060

2,807

13,086

6,221

606

2,253

1,391

113 10,945

1,424

1,891

2,284

207

516

586

36 289

9

54

65

9

28

26

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,679

5,976

556

801

1,360

709

588

331 8,185

4,256

970

732

1,045

294

266

157 251

161

27

20

29

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,496

7,686

1,645

1,710

2,435 6,333

1,683

549

827

463 607

190

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,971

2,298

6,524

1,366

795 1,436

872

633

1,032

402 150

52

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,899

2,761

4,433

1,983

596

1,607 10,218

1,082

1,405

375

147

862 691

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 366,953 104,670 5,001

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







