IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,166 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 471,623
There are a total of 366,953 confirmed cases and 104,670 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 105,301 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 431,547 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,459,191 total doses have been administered. 948,817 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 48 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,905. Out of those cases, 38,938 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 525 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 391 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Bonneville County and Kootenai County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 107,881 cases.
The state said 46 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,570, and 6 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,982.
87,322 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,001.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 912 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,377 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,036 people were 80+
94.71% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 8 deaths is pending.
92.11% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.89% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 5 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|120,720
6,556
2,303
789
|24046
1,293
529
393
|1,036
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,758
17,031
4,010
733
3,822
2,151
2,879
123
|768
8,503
2,339
411
1,307
1,304
1,485
42
|29
296
64
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|32,060
2,807
13,086
6,221
606
2,253
1,391
113
|10,945
1,424
1,891
2,284
207
516
586
36
|289
9
54
65
9
28
26
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,679
5,976
556
801
1,360
709
588
331
|8,185
4,256
970
732
1,045
294
266
157
|251
161
27
20
29
16
11
11
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,496
7,686
1,645
1,710
2,435
|6,333
1,683
549
827
463
|607
190
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,971
2,298
6,524
1,366
795
|1,436
872
633
1,032
402
|150
52
51
34
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|53,899
2,761
4,433
1,983
596
1,607
|10,218
1,082
1,405
375
147
862
|691
80
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|366,953
|104,670
|5,001
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
