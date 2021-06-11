IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths Friday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March to 193,515.

There are a total of 154,878 confirmed cases and 38,637 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

Idaho has reported fewer than 200 new cases most days this month. In January, the state’s daily average of new cases was closer to 700 daily. But Idaho’s vaccination rates continue lagging behind national rates.

The state said 695,645 people have received the vaccine, and 1,272,507 total doses have been administered. 623,099 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 1 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,219. Out of the 17,219 cases, 17,177 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 5 new cases Friday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville and 1 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 35 active cases and 264 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Kootenai County, Canyon County, Twin Falls County and Nez Perce County.

The state is reporting there are 112,965 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 45 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,232 cases.

The state said 6 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,685, and zero new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,465.

There are 11,977 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,826 cases among health care workers.

355 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,116.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

38 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

94 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

294 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

613 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,060 people were 80+

94.64% of deaths with known race were White. 1.0% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.99% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.94% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 2 deaths is pending.

90.26% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.74% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 2 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,112

1,639

670

261 9,084

462

181

108 478

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,140

7,428

2,035

387

2,503

940

1,942

54 248

2,303

602

125

457

379

408

18 18

131

23

11

27

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,914

1,215

7,227

2,995

251

1,130

532

58 4,170

534

933

827

63

150

120

11 174

4

28

32

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,223

2,856

357

472

950

292

251

168 3,562

2,021

343

197

269

105

115

38 110

75

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,646

2,720

467

577

1,107 2,204

621

413

130

66 210

42

10

10

34 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,371

962

3,041

792

319 344

351

167

290

114 54

18

11

14

9 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 22,937

1,439

2,045

949

258

891 4,466

385

559

140

84

345 305

39

37

31

4

21 TOTAL 154,878 38,637 2,116

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

