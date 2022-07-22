IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 475,344.

There are a total of 369,260 confirmed cases and 106,084 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 106,356 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 434,383 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,468,435 total doses have been administered. 949,847 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 57 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 40,242. Out of those cases, 39,248 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 528 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 371 cases in the last seven days and 481 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bonneville County, Kootenai County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.4 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 55 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 108,619 cases.

The state said 16 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,623, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,987.

89,190 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

7 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,017.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

21 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

404 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

917 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,381 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,042 people were 80+

94.73% of deaths with known race were White. 0.88% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.86% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.86% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 6 deaths is pending.

92.14% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.86% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 9 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 121,462

6,609

2,317

792 24,471

1,312

532

398 1,040

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,802

17,158

4,047

737

3,833

2,167

2,895

123 778

8,608

2,363

414

1,316

1,318

1,506

42 29

297

64

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 32,303

2,813

13,152

6,271

628

2,271

1,414

113 11,062

1,424

1,905

2,305

211

520

603

36 290

9

54

65

9

28

26

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,811

6,029

561

806

1,366

710

590

333 8,252

4,273

975

740

1,062

297

266

161 254

161

27

20

29

16

11

11 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,691

7,721

1,661

1,728

2,453 6,403

1,718

553

833

464 612

190

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 8,016

2,322

6,549

1,375

807 1,446

876

648

1,041

404 150

52

51

34

30 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 54,222

2,781

4,473

1,996

598

1,618 10,460

1,098

1,445

385

148

874 693

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 369,260 106,084 5,017

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







