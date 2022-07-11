IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 468,973.

There are a total of 365,394 confirmed cases and 103,579 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 104,914 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 430,352 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,453,505 total doses have been administered. 948,211 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 69 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,708 Out of those cases, 38,857 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 523 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 305 cases in the last seven days and 480 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 107,385 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,498, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,971.

87,322 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,993.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

911 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,374 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,031 people were 80+

94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 22 deaths is pending.

92.10% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.90% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 20 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 120,176

6,519

2,294

783 23,710

1,282

525

384 1,033

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,724

16,938

3,995

730

3,806

2,137

2,866

123 756

8,397

2,323

406

1,301

1,281

1,469

41 30

297

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,793

2,801

13,002

6,176

602

2,229

1,366

113 10,842

1,423

1,879

2,253

201

512

573

36 289

9

54

65

9

28

26

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,607

5,940

554

799

1,357

708

581

331 8,146

4,238

970

732

1,044

284

263

154 251

161

26

20

29

16

11

10 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 37,362

7,673

1,639

1,691

2,425 6,272

1,666

547

824

443 604

190

63

41

77 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,937

2,287

6,505

1,364

792 1,433

866

623

1,028

402 150

52

51

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,710

2,748

4,418

1,977

594

1,603 10,078

1,069

1,394

371

146

863 690

80

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 365,394 103,579 4,993

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,203 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.