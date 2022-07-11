IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,203 new COVID-19 cases and 0 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 468,973.
There are a total of 365,394 confirmed cases and 103,579 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 104,914 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 430,352 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,453,505 total doses have been administered. 948,211 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 69 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,708 Out of those cases, 38,857 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 523 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 305 cases in the last seven days and 480 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Twin Falls County, Canyon County, Kootenai County and Bonneville County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.3 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 107,385 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,498, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,971.
87,322 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
Zero new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,993.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 64 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 403 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 911 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,374 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,031 people were 80+
94.69% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.87% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.87% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 22 deaths is pending.
92.10% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.90% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 20 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|120,176
6,519
2,294
783
|23,710
1,282
525
384
|1,033
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,724
16,938
3,995
730
3,806
2,137
2,866
123
|756
8,397
2,323
406
1,301
1,281
1,469
41
|30
297
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|31,793
2,801
13,002
6,176
602
2,229
1,366
113
|10,842
1,423
1,879
2,253
201
512
573
36
|289
9
54
65
9
28
26
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,607
5,940
554
799
1,357
708
581
331
|8,146
4,238
970
732
1,044
284
263
154
|251
161
26
20
29
16
11
10
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|37,362
7,673
1,639
1,691
2,425
|6,272
1,666
547
824
443
|604
190
63
41
77
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,937
2,287
6,505
1,364
792
|1,433
866
623
1,028
402
|150
52
51
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|53,710
2,748
4,418
1,977
594
1,603
|10,078
1,069
1,394
371
146
863
|690
80
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|365,394
|103,579
|4,993
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
