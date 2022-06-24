IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,216 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 460,741.

There are a total of 359,785 confirmed cases and 100,956 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 103,492 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 427,062 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,439,072 total doses have been administered. 946,563 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,076 Out of those cases, 38,192 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 520 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 215 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 105,857 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,372, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,961.

82,232 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,966.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

2 person died in the age group less than 18

22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

908 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

1,368 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

2,017 people were 80+

94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.

92.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 117,990

6,376

2,255

766 22,816

1,236

511

363 1,029

70

16

11 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 5,559

16,599

3,934

724

3,780

2,104

2,843

123 753

8,135

2,282

398

1,290

1,259

1,452

37 30

295

65

15

53

56

65

2 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 31,446

2,776

12,912

6,110

563

2,194

1,323

110 10,672

1,417

1,859

2,207

193

495

538

34 287

9

52

65

9

28

25

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 13,290

5,832

549

793

1,352

695

574

323 8,040

4,215

967

719

1,042

277

255

153 250

159

26

20

29

16

11

10 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 36,970

7,591

1,627

1,654

2,397 6,129

1,618

538

792

390 599

189

63

41

76 Public Health – Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 7,808

2,234

6,431

1,346

775 1,393

847

611

1,019

397 148

52

49

33

29 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 53,188

2,715

4,354

1,965

583

1,586 9,740

1,036

1,338

354

142

859 689

79

87

53

15

57 TOTAL 359,785 100,956 4,966

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.







