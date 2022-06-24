IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,216 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 460,741.
There are a total of 359,785 confirmed cases and 100,956 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 103,492 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 427,062 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,439,072 total doses have been administered. 946,563 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 40 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 39,076 Out of those cases, 38,192 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 520 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 215 cases in the last seven days and 476 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Kootenai County, Bannock County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.2 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 53 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 105,857 cases.
The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 17,372, and 0 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 2,961.
82,232 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
5 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 4,966.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 22 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 63 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 186 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 400 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 908 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,368 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,017 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.89% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.36% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.32% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 15 deaths is pending.
92.07% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.93% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 13 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|117,990
6,376
2,255
766
|22,816
1,236
511
363
|1,029
70
16
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|5,559
16,599
3,934
724
3,780
2,104
2,843
123
|753
8,135
2,282
398
1,290
1,259
1,452
37
|30
295
65
15
53
56
65
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|31,446
2,776
12,912
6,110
563
2,194
1,323
110
|10,672
1,417
1,859
2,207
193
495
538
34
|287
9
52
65
9
28
25
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|13,290
5,832
549
793
1,352
695
574
323
|8,040
4,215
967
719
1,042
277
255
153
|250
159
26
20
29
16
11
10
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|36,970
7,591
1,627
1,654
2,397
|6,129
1,618
538
792
390
|599
189
63
41
76
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|7,808
2,234
6,431
1,346
775
|1,393
847
611
1,019
397
|148
52
49
33
29
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|53,188
2,715
4,354
1,965
583
1,586
|9,740
1,036
1,338
354
142
859
|689
79
87
53
15
57
|TOTAL
|359,785
|100,956
|4,966
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,216 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.