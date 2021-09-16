IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,218 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths Thursday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 239,533.

There are a total of 190,572 confirmed cases and 48,961 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 852,832 people have received the vaccine, and 1,551,822 total doses have been administered. 762,186 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 183 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 20,660. Out of those cases, 19,149 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 276 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 123 new cases Thursday. There are 72 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 3 in Fremont, 14 in Jefferson, 3 in Lemhi, 15 in Madison and 15 in Teton. There are a total of 835 active cases and 280 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH said 91,434 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 738 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 141 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 34 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 5 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Kootenai County, Ada County, Twin Falls County and Bannock County.

The state is reporting there are 122,759 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.7 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 57 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 58,334 cases.

The state said 74 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 10,520, and 8 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,747.

There are 12,710 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,747 cases among health care workers.

4,702 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

40 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,600.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

9 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

22 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

61 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

149 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

396 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

735 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,228 people were 80+

94.59% of deaths with known race were White. 1.04% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.39% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.01% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.97% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 7 deaths is pending.

90.86% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.14% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 8 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state’s data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

