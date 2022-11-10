IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,221 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths in the last week. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Wednesday excluding holidays.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 502,105.
There are a total of 386,040 confirmed cases and 116,065 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 112,060 people have received one dose of a two dose series, and 460,323 people have received an additional or booster dose. 2,665,211 total doses have been administered. 963,895 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 18 new confirmed and probable case of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 42,793. Out of those cases, 41,995 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 562 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health updates its dashboard weekly each Monday. There are a total of 137 cases in the last seven days and 495 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Ada County, Canyon County, Bannock County, Bonneville County and Twin Falls County.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.8 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 54 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 112,946 cases.
The state said 79 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 18,582, and 13 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 3,122.
104,155 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
12 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 5,237.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 2 person died in the age group less than 18
- 24 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 65 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 193 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 414 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 949 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 1,438 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 2,152 people were 80+
94.77% of deaths with known race were White. 0.82% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.38% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.88% American Indian/Alaska Native, 0.31% Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander and 1.84% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 14 deaths is pending.
92.31% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 7.69% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 11 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|126,614
7,075
2,427
803
|27,807
1,536
590
438
|1,094
72
17
11
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|6,134
18,225
4,287
779
4,010
2,355
3,050
129
|828
9,285
2,587
446
1,411
1,402
1,606
43
|32
308
68
15
56
67
66
2
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|34,211
2,873
13,511
6,606
685
2,355
1,700
116
|11,851
1,456
1,980
2,497
226
548
763
37
|297
9
55
67
9
30
28
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|14,908
6,490
612
859
1,401
751
616
350
|8,737
4,373
1,014
779
1,105
328
301
169
|268
169
34
20
31
18
12
12
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|38,888
8,136
1,739
1,816
2,528
|6,864
1,848
589
859
487
|638
195
67
43
79
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|8,531
2,511
6,828
1,462
900
|1,614
937
704
1,097
421
|156
58
54
36
30
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|56,152
2,895
4,764
2,078
619
1,650
|11,970
1,213
1,628
445
154
930
|715
83
90
53
16
59
|TOTAL
|386,040
|116,065
|5,237
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
