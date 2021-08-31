IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 1,226 new COVID-19 cases and 32 new deaths Tuesday.
That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 221,389.
There are a total of 176,631 confirmed cases and 44,758 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.
The state said 820,592 people have received the vaccine, and 1,492,536 total doses have been administered. 733,269 people are fully vaccinated.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 115 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 19,012. Out of those cases, 18,111 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 255 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.
SIPH covers Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 96 new cases Tuesday. There are 64 new cases in Bonneville, 1 in Custer, 4 in Fremont, 17 in Jefferson, 1 in Lemhi, 4 in Madison and 5 in Teton. There are a total of 539 active cases and 272 total deaths. You can view more HERE.
EIPH said 86,990 people in the health district are fully vaccinated. There have 490 breakthrough cases, and those cases averaged 127 days from completing the vaccine. There have been 20 fully vaccinated people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19, and there have been 4 COVID-19 related deaths among those who have been fully vaccinated.
EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.
The hotspots so far this week are Canyon County, Twin Falls County, Ada County, Kootenai County and Bannock County.
The state is reporting there are 120,495 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.
The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 39.9 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 50 persons with unknown age.
The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 54,713 cases.
The state said 47 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 9,810, and 15 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,636.
There are 12,565 asymptomatic reported cases and 11,546 cases among health care workers.
3,055 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.
32 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,363.
State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:
- 8 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
- 17 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
- 50 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
- 119 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
- 344 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
- 672 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
- 1,153 people were 80+
94.67% of deaths with known race were White. 0.98% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.43% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 2.05% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.88% were “Other race/multiple races.” The race category for 10 deaths is pending.
90.74% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.26% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 10 deaths is pending.
COVID-19 in Idaho
|Public Health District
|County
|Cases
|Probable
|Deaths
|Central District Health
|Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise
|50,796
2,092
829
323
|10,077
544
251
149
|520
22
6
4
|South Central Public Health District
|Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas
|2,295
8,677
2,254
410
2,637
1,066
2,049
59
|296
3,291
866
138
558
537
527
18
|19
144
30
11
28
28
34
0
|Eastern Idaho Public Health
|Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark
|15,999
1,351
7,678
3,270
269
1,243
616
59
|4,526
625
1,014
928
68
175
148
12
|180
4
28
33
3
14
10
0
|Southeastern Idaho Public Health
|Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte
|5,857
3,012
363
509
1,001
348
279
185
|3,935
2,217
410
245
337
126
131
47
|125
79
12
9
19
6
4
1
|Panhandle Health District
|Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone
|19,294
3,214
578
702
1,407
|2,583
696
422
177
81
|254
49
14
11
43
|Public Health – Idaho North Central District
|Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis
|4,206
1,207
3,389
872
407
|550
413
226
462
152
|66
18
18
17
12
|Southwest District Health
|Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington
|26,826
1,643
2,311
1,050
304
980
|4,933
508
682
160
86
395
|342
47
39
31
5
24
|TOTAL
|176,631
|44,758
|2,363
Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Friday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.
You can view the state’s data here.
You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.
The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,226 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 32 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.